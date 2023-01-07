By James Kay · 2 min read

After overcoming injuries since before the start of the season, UConn’s health problems hit a breaking point for the program. The Huskies only had six active players on the roster following injuries to senior Aliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson and were forced to postpone their Sunday bout with DePaul on the road.

Patterson and Edwards join Paige Bueckers, Ice Brady, Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd on the inactive list.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

The team will also be without long-time head coach Geno Auriemma, who is stepping away from the team due to an illness to get back to full health. He had previously four games because of an illness earlier this season.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement Thursday. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

DePaul and UConn are planning on rescheduling their game. Right now, Nika Muhl, Lou Lopez Senechal, Ines Bettencourt, Aubrey Griffin, Dorka Juhasz and Amari DeBerry are the only active Huskies on the roster.