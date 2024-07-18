Larian Studios is launching Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 this September and it appears that a new companion will come to the mix. Patch 7 is set to be the game's next biggest update. Having that said, players should be expecting major content coming to the game. One of these major content involves a new ally that can join a player's party.

Alfira is Set to be a Temporary Companion in Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7

According to Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Notes 7, Larian Studios stated that a bard will temporarily join a player's party in the upcoming update. While the developers didn't specify who it was, all hints lead to Alfira, the Tiefling bard players encounter in the opening act.

In a nod to her popularity among fans, Larian appears to be expanding her lore within the game's story. While the studio didn't explicitly name Alfira, a community manager seemingly confirmed it was her in a preview. They emphasized the temporary nature of the bard's involvement in the player's party in response to a fan's excitement about the possibility of having Alfira join them.

Who is Alfira?

For those who are unfamiliar or have never met the bard in their playthrough, allow us to explain who exactly Alfira is. Alfira is among the Tiefling Refugees exiled from Elturel and is a Bardic apprentice to a woman named Lihala. During their journey to the Emerald Grove, they were ambushed by gnolls, resulting in Lihala's death. Since then, Alfira has been working on composing a eulogy for her. Players can find the Tiefling bard working on her song somewhere in the Druid Grove.

Why Alfira is Likely the Temporary Companion

Apparently, BG3 players found out that Alfira could have been a permanent party member in the game. While Larian themselves didn't confirm anything, it seems that her name appears in multiple unused files in the final version of the game.

Reddit user Benutzer13131 uploaded a picture of their gameplay using the OIO – Overexplained Interaction Options mod. This particular mod tells players how their party members would react to the dialogue choices they select. In one of the interactions in Act 3, there's a dialogue that shows how Alfira would react to the player's selection.

It makes sense that Alfira could have been a potential companion in BG3. Based on the main six companions players can have when playing the vanilla version of the game, only the Bard, Monk, and Sorcerer roles aren't one of them. Meaning to say, Alfira was likely to be the Bard companion that players could tag along for the ride.

According to other data mine leaks, Alfira has several unused files. Given these circumstances, it wouldn't be difficult for the developers to have her as a playable character.

Alfira Could Only Become an Ally in a Dark Urge Playthrough

Unfortunately for Alfira fans, Larian hinted that a temporary Bard companion would join their party in the Dark Urge section of the patch notes.

The Dark Urge section reads:

Along with the new evil ending cinematics coming to this patch, Larian Studios introduced a number of improvements and bug fixes for Dark Urge players – ironing out camera pops, missing inspiration, VFX, and a few other issues.

For instance, a bug has now been fixed where combat sometimes fails to trigger in the event that you decide to murder one of your companions as the Dark Urge and attack the party. This will now lead to combat with the rest of the gang. Then Minthara will now respond accordingly if you’ve been stripped of Bhaal’s influence.

The developers may have also let a certain bard now temporarily join the party as a controllable character if there’s an empty slot.

This could mean that Alfira could still die. When running a Dark Urge playthrough, the Tiefling Bard will agree to join the player's party. She becomes inspired by what the player's party did at the Grove and wants to join the cause. However, before she can rest at the camp, the player's durge character ultimately slaughters her.

Having that in mind, we're assuming that the same thing could still happen. But this time around, the developers are giving players access to Alfira before inevitably killing her.

Readers should take these pieces of information with a grain of salt. These are all assumptions that completely make sense. All we can do for now is wait for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 to unveil who the temporary companion could be.

