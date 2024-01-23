America Ferrera feels her Barbie co-star and director Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed at the Oscars.

America Ferrera received her first Oscar nomination this morning for her performance in Barbie. However, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left out of the Best Actress and Best Director categories, respectively.

This didn't sit well with Ferrera, who “can't believe” that they were snubbed. She called the snubs “disappointing.”

Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023, making over $1.4 billion at the box office. It will still be a heavy-hitter at the Oscars come March thanks to its eight nominations.

A “disappointing” snub

Speaking to Variety, Ferrera revealed she was in bed when she learned about her Oscar nomination. The actress was watching from her phone as her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, drove their kids to school this morning.

“There was a moment where I wasn't sure if I had made it up,” she confessed. “And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right.”

She then revealed that it still feels too good to be true. As a result, she still hasn't “been able to get in my feelings.” After her publicist and husband called, her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars FaceTimed her.

However, she was still disappointed that Robbie and Gerwig didn't get singled out for awards. “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated,” Ferrera revealed.

She explained her point of view, citing that Gerwig has “done just about everything that a director could do to deserve” a Best Director nod.

“Creating this world, and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list,” she said.

As for Margot Robbie

Speaking about Robbie in particular, Ferrera also strongly believes she deserved an Oscar.

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” America Ferrera claimed. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work was easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did.

“She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she's a master,” she continued.

Not completely shut out

That's not to suggest Barbie was completely overlooked. The film was nominated for eight awards at the 2024 Oscars including Best Picture. Ryan Goslin is also up for Best Actor, as well as his power ballad, “I'm Just Ken.” Billie Eilish will also be up for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?”

Greta Gerwig also made history. Barbie becomes her third out of three directorial efforts (after Lady Bird and Little Women) to be nominated for Best Picture. Margot Robbie is a producer of the film, so she is technically up for Best Picture as well. Previously, Robbie had been nominated for two acting Oscars for her roles in I, Tonya and Bombshell.