Travis Kelce recently shared a bit of his offseason adventures, which included spending a lot of time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In the Instagram photo dump Kelce shared last month, it featured several photos of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and “Cruel Summer” singer out to dinner, enjoying a snowy getaway, and more. However, one memory stood out for Kelce when he hung out with Swift, sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, and Charissa Thompson as well as their partners Jarrett Stoll and Steven Cundari. The photo was shared in the Instagram dump with the couples smiling brightly in the snowy weather. In a clip that Andrews and Thompson shared from their Calm Down podcast about meeting Swift, Kelce left a comment to show gratitude for their company and pay his girlfriend a compliment.

“[speak emoji] She’s a 20/20!!” Kelce said of Swift, adding, “Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever!!!”

On Monday's episode of their podcast, the sports broadcasters shared why they hadn't spoken out about hanging out with Kelce and Swift.

“We’re so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that’s why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything,” Andrews said.

“When the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them, but also, just in general, see what she’s all about,” Thompson said of Swift.

Thompson and Andrews stressed how much they wanted to preserve their privacy as much as possible given that their lives are constantly in the spotlight.

“She’s everything and more. Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything — not because we don’t like to share stuff with you, but it’s important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life,” Thompson said.

While they didn't share exactly where they went, Andrews added: “… I will say this, our group, the six of us, we had a time.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on privacy

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023 and while they are both at the top of their careers, it's near impossible for them not to be spotted when they go to public places. The three-time Super Bowl tight end had to debunk some rumors recently about the two “seeking attention” when they were hanging out during offseason.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

Despite the perspective of some fans believing that they are seeking attention, Swift and Kelce has been embodying a message the singer first said about their romance.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time for her Person Of The Year feature. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”