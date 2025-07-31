Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's romance has hit the red carpet, the golf course, and now the ocean with their new fishing date.

Thompson shared the date on his Instagram on Wednesday (July 30), with the two having a blast as the rapper's song “Otaku Hot Girl” was heard over the speakers and Megan calling herself the “first mate” to his “captain.”

The Dallas Mavericks star complimented Megan several times during the trip, calling her “fine” and feeling good, referring to her as his “queen.”

“I got my queen on board, of course I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor!” Thompson is heard saying.

Megan took a turn driving the boat (not how she is used to with her dark liquor bottle) but she ended up handing the keys back over to Thompson. However, she did try to fish while Thompson jumped overboard to spear fish.

Thompson didn't come up to lucky on his spearfishing but wrote in the caption as a warning to haters and fish: “Boat days with Bae keep the haters away. Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson via IG. pic.twitter.com/miDPHfzS79 — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 30, 2025

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship

Earlier this month, the couple went “Instagram official” after a photo Megan posted went viral with the four-time NBA champion in the background. The NBA star followed up with posting Megan in a photo dump and since then they have been sharing snippets of their life like their gym routine and dates.

They recently made their red carpet debut for Megan's non-profit's inaugural Pete & Thomas gala. Thompson was asked outside by reporters how he felt supporting his girlfriend during her big night.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

@usweekly Klay Thompson couldn’t stop gushing over Megan Thee Stallion at the NYC Gala and honestly, we get it. 🥹 Tap the link in our bio for the full details. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly – Us Weekly

Megan had nothing but nice things to say about Thompson as she shared how much she admires him.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.