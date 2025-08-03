Maintaining a long-distance relationship is not easy, especially in the spotlight. However, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are setting the record straight on whether they are still together.

After posting a 20-minute video on YouTube, Earle headed over to the Hot Mess podcast and confirmed that she and Berrios are still together, but just that the long-distance is hard. The social media personality and the Houston Texans wide receiver currently live in two different states. Earle is based in Miami, and Berrios is in Houston as he preps for the upcoming NFL season.

Fans suggested, since they are sometimes seen without one another, that there was some trouble in paradise.

“I'm like, well, do you guys realize we don't live together, like we're not even in the same state. Sometimes when I'm even in the same state with him, he can't go out because he's doing football,” she said on the podcast.

While Earle was recording the podcast, she called Berrios to get his thoughts about having their relationship long distance now.

“It blows,” Berrios defiantly said.

“I would rather be with you,” he continued. “I don't like long distance.”

Berrios recently signed a one-year $1.8 million contract with the Texans, according to Over the Cap. His contract also states that he has $300,000 guaranteed. Prior to signing with the Texans, he spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

When the news broke that Berrios would be heading to Houston, Earle showed her support on TikTok.

“Braxton got the call today he will be playing for the Houston Texans this year!! So incredibly proud & CANT WAIT to see what this next year brings,” Earle wrote in the text that overlayed a TikTok video.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle's future

Berrios and Earle have been dating since 2023 and the TikToker recently revealed that she moved into his Miami home.

“This is my first time living without a roommate,” she says when reflecting on the approximate four years she's lived with her best friend Kristin Konefal. “So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here. But Kristin is still going to be nearby.”

@alixearle Life update & more details abt the move in this weeks vlog ♥️ ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Earlier this year, Earle played a joke on her followers when she teased she was getting engaged soon.

“If you guys don’t follow me on IG you’re never going to see when I get engaged …,” she wrote on-screen. She captioned the post, “Going to need the Earle girls to see the ring.”

After putting her followers in a frenzy, she shared that she was just joking and wanted to jump on the trend.

“That was kind of a wild one of me to pull,” Earle told E! News of her fake engagement tease at the GQ Bowl in New Orleans Feb. 7. “But no, nothing right now. [We’re] both focused on our careers and having fun, but it's going great.”

Berrios will play his first game with his new team when the Texans begin their season on Sept. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.