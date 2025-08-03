A couple that trolls haters together, stays together. Stefon Diggs left an NSFW comment under Cardi B's photo on Instagram that referenced a past rumor about the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Smells BBL,” Diggs wrote, adding a tongue emoji. (BBL is an acronym for Brazilian Butt Lift)

Cardi played along, writing back, “That's how I got you stuck.”

The New England Patriots' wide receiver ended the joke with two tongue emojis.

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B troll haters under her recent IG post

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs deny BBL smell rumor

Last month, Cardi dispelled a rumor that the NFL star broke up with her because her “BBL smelled bad.”

“First of all, I don't know who made that up,” Cardi told her followers via Twitter Spaces. “But b***, that's you … That's on you, b****. That could never be me.”

Cardi denied the allegations again, citing her former employment before fame.

“B****, I was a f***ing stripper, you had to smell good all the time,” she said. “I was raised by women, like please.”

Diggs also denied the rumor after responding “cap” underneath a post.

Fans believed that the two were no longer together after Cardi removed their hard-launched Instagram official photo off of her page. While the “Up” rapper never called out the situation directly, she told the trolls to mind their business on X.

“Shut the f*** up,” she posted, followed by sharing what she thinks her haters should do instead: “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!

Cardi had one last message for online trolls, writing, “Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall.”

Diggs took a more subtle approach in clearing up the rumors when he posted a workout video featuring Cardi on YouTube.

Cardi B working out with Stefon Diggs in Stefon's new YouTube video uploaded today.

Prior to her relationship with Diggs, Cardi was married to Migos rapper, Offset. The two got married in 2017 and have three children together: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months. She filed for divorce for the second time in July 2024 after seven years together. The Invasion of Privacy creatoe previously filed in 2020 but she decided to dismiss it and they reconciled their relationship.

Cardi got candid about dating with her followers on X.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X in June. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi shared that she is a slow burner and that she is not quick to get close to someone.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

When it came to dating, the rapper had to do a lot of inner work before she was ready.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”

Hopefully fans can get more insight on the last year with her new album Am I The Drama? releases next month.