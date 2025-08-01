Put Michael Phelps in, coach!

The 28-time Olympic medalist shared that he is willing to help out the Baltimore Ravens in something he is more than well-versed in. The Ravens shared on Instagram that they installed a new swimming pool in their team facility. However, they ran into an issue — some of the players can't swim.

In the video, several players got in the pool and asked the 23-time Olympic gold medalist for some help.

“Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim,” the players said in the video.

Phelps came to the rescue — in the comment section — writing back, “I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!”

Fans were excited for the potential collaboration between Phelps and the Ravens.

“Okay yeah we need this to happen ASAP,” one fan responded.

“My mental health for the next 6 months depends on these men,” another fan jokingly added.

Another fan suggested that Phelps bring on Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky who has won 14 Olympic medals in her career: “Wow Phelps let’s go! Bring Ledecky. This great it will motivate all kids to learn to swim!”

Several other fans poked fun at Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

“‘Guys I have an idea… let’s start the first NFL swim team' -Marlo'” a fan wrote, with another adding, “I just know this was marlo’s idea.”

The idea to have Phelps help out the Ravens is not too far fetched. The most-decorated Olympian has a eponymous foundation in which the goal is to “provide families with the tools and support to be more confident and comfortable in the water and in life.”

Not only does his foundation help with water safety and financial aid for athletes interested in the sport, Phelps' organization has a duel mission to assist those who are struggling with their mental health. In 2015, Phelps opened up about his struggles.

“I used to compartmentalize everything, afraid to allow myself to become vulnerable,” Phelps says on his site. “Eventually, things got so bad, I told myself, ‘there has to be a better way,’ and I just opened up. The moment I did that, I felt a huge weight lift. Ironically, the more I opened up, the more empowered I felt.”

Phelps added that being able to be transparent about his own feelings aided him in helping others in need. “It was the opposite of vulnerable! By opening up, I was able to learn about myself, and I became receptive to the help and support of others. I also found that by opening up, I appeared to others to be more receptive, and I found so many other people who hadn’t previously indicated they’d been suffering were now also opening up, sharing similar stories of their own. Mental health affects everybody differently, and the ways people treat and manage their mental health issues vary greatly, but it all starts by realizing that it’s ok not to feel ok and opening up. From there, anything’s possible!”