Kyle Kuzma is making the most of his offseason while he celebrates his birthday alongside his fiancée, Winnie Harlow.

The newly engaged couple share birthdays close to one another, with the Milwaukee Bucks star celebrating his 30th birthday on the 24th and the supermodel's 31st birthday on the 27th. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was all smiles as they enjoyed their seemingly joint birthday celebration on a yacht.

The couple was surrounded by friends dressed for the occasion. The supermodel looked stunning as she showed off her tan bathing suit, and Kuzma opted for yellow shorts with a matching yellow bucket hat.

The model showed off another pink-themed birthday celebration on her Instagram as a room was decorated with pink balloons and flowers.

“Happy Birthday to me,” the America's Top Model alum began. “Thank you so much to everyone who sent messages, love, gifts, flowers, calls! I greatly appreciate every thought and well wish! I haven’t had the best phone service, but haven’t lacked in experiences!”

The model went on to share what she is looking forward to in her 31st year of life.

“This birthday has been one of awakening. Refresh and renew. When God is calling you to greater purpose he must challenge you. A diamond doesn’t shine by just being, it glistens after being ground and buffed. Your path to enlightenment is an unpredictable unpaved OVERtaking that leads to your destiny. Thank you God for holding my hand on this journey. To many more years of life, love and good health, cheers to this beautiful 31, sending you lots of love and blessings, I hope this year is beautiful for you too,” she wrote.

The post featured photos of Harlow with Kuzma laughing as well as shots of their friends and some snapshots of herself in her pink attire.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow get engaged

The pair began dating during the height of the pandemic in April 2020. The couple briefly split in 2021, but they got back together later that year. After five years together, Kuzma decided to get down on one knee to propose to Harlow. They went on a trip to Turks and Caicos and decorated the private plane with balloons, champagne, roses, and chocolates. The engagement occurred over Valentine's Day weekend which they spoke to Vogue about their special moment.

“For a split second in my head I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,' ” Harlow recalled to the outlet. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

Kuzma told the outlet that he was planning the proposal for six months and spent six months designing the ring.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he says. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her—something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

As of now, the couple have not revealed when exactly they will be tying the knot.