Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story is the real thing.

The couple, who began in 2023, are heading in the same direction and are in “a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” according to a source, per People.

“They’re both all in,” the source adds.

The couple has also “talked about the future a lot,” says the insider.

The Kansas Chiefs tight end recently surprised fans when he uploaded a post about his offseason adventures that included seven photos of the pop star — his first-ever post on Instagram featuring the singer. The Instagram official post received a lot of positive responses, with one fan even dubbing it “the best hard launch Instagram has ever seen.”

A source followed up on the post, telling People that the post was more than just showing off photos of Swift but what his future intentions are with her.

“Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random, it was intentional,” says the source. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

“There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going,” the source continued. “He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They’re really happy.”

Taylor Swift, Travis shut down engagement rumors

Despite the excitement of Kelce posting Swift on Instagram, one of the photos of the couple went viral with fans zooming in on the NFL star's phone lockscreen. In the photo, Swift is seen showing off a ring but with further analyzation, the singer was just showcasing Kelce's three Super Bowl rings.

However, marriage is not off the table for the couple, in fact, “once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” a Daily Mail insider shared.

Swift's parents are also on board for Kelce to be a part of their family.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

As Kelce heads into his 13th year in the NFL, Swift is looking forward to cheering him on given her schedule is clearer than in previous seasons.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told People last month.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The Chiefs' first regular season game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.