Meek Mill is letting the world know that he was not trying to be shady towards Shannon Sharpe amid his recent viral comment. Sharpe was let go from his duties at ESPN following his now-settled sexual assault case.

“Y'all too old to be getting fired fr……” the rapper wrote on X following the news of Sharpe's departure from the network.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” singer clarified his comments in another post on X.

“I was being sarcastic with that tweet about Shannon Sharpe we see him as a GOAT! He shouldn't be able to get fired from anything…..seeing him talk about others almost made me forget that's Shannon Sharpe the legend!” Meek wrote. “I understand why they tell me get off twitter!”

Shannon Sharpe responds to ESPN exit

In an episode of Sharpe's Nightcap podcast which he cohosts with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson he shared his feelings about the departure.

“Obviously, I'm sure everybody's heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN,” he said. “I found out this information a little earlier in the week and really the only thing that I really ask is like, guys, could we wait until Monday.”

He added, “My brother's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really wanted it to be about him and I wanted it to be about my family.”

Shannon was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. His brother, Sterling, who played for the Green Bay Packers played seven seasons in the NFL before his 1994 neck injury ended his career. In 2014, he was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame due to his performance at South Carolina. Shannon and Sterling are set to become the first pair of brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shannon was accused of sexual assault and harassment by “Jane Doe,” who was seeking $50 million for “pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment and humiliation,” according to The Athletic.

In April, Sharpe announced that he would be stepping away from his duties at the network in light of the sexual assault lawsuit. He shared in a video on Instagram that he believed that it was a “shakedown” and denied the allegations.

“At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe posted via his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 24 afternoon. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

Shannon was on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith as a reoccurring panelist.

Last month, the case was dismissed.

“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client,” Buzbee said in a statement on X. “Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”