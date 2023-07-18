If you ever run into Margot Robbie, you now know what Barbie memes to show her. The actress revealed her favorite memes of Greta Gerwig's latest film.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Robbie revealed that she's a fan of memes where the casts of “manly” movies like Goodfellas are requesting tickets to Barbie.

“I love all the ones where it's like the cast of Goodfellas being like, ‘Tickets to Barbie, please.' All those ones really tickle me as well,” Robbie revealed.

Ryan Gosling then replied, “What's a meme?” as he sipped his coffee.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Margot Robbie is a pop culture staple, so it's not surprising that she's a fan of memes of the films she's in. She starred in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, whose “I'm not leaving!” scene has become a meme over the past decade. The “tickets to Barbie please” meme has created some great laughs. The whole promotional tour for the film has been so fun and unique. Add to the fact that Oppenheimer opens on the same day and has created the amazing “Barbenheimer” rivalry/pop culture phenomenon.

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Robbie) as she sets out on a journey of self-discovery. She's joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling), who is also searching for a purpose outside of being her boyfriend. The two are joined by an A-list ensemble including the likes of America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, John Cena, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Helen Mirren.

Barbie will be released on July 21.