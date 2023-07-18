Ryan Gosling's performance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie has received rave reviews out of early screenings — even more so than Margot Robbie's — and the actor recently opened up about why this is his most fulfilling role to date.

Speaking to IGV Presents, Gosling said that the whole experience of working on Barbie will be “pretty hard to beat.”

He continued, “The whole environment that Margot created as a producer and Greta as well just like brought out the best of everyone and it's you know a party and everyone's invited.”

Throughout his career, Gosling has played a number of different roles. From the Clint Eastwood-level stoic bounty hunter in Blade Runner 2049 to dancing in La La Land, he's done it all. He has also shown off his comedic chops in the likes of The Nice Guys. All of that culminates in Barbie, which combines the greatest hits of Gosling's career into one fantastic role.

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) on a quest of self-discovery. Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her on the said quest as they enter the real world. Gosling is not the only Ken, however, as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena are just a few of the names playing different variations of the doll. As for Barbie, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and more play different variations of the doll.

Outside of them, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Ariana Greenblatt, and Michael Cera all play other non-Barbie or Ken roles.

Barbie will be released on July 21.