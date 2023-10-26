Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique took an unexpected plunge during the launch of his Kings League Americas competition, turning a memorable evening into an unforgettable one for all in attendance. The 36-year-old football legend established the seven-a-side tournament in Barcelona last year and is now expanding his vision to North America. However, a stage mishap stole the spotlight on Tuesday night.

After delivering a presentation to the enthusiastic audience, Pique attempted to engage with fans by signing a Barcelona shirt. He didn't notice a gap between the stage and the barrier separating him from the spectators. Focused on a voice message on his phone, he stepped towards the fan and suddenly disappeared from view.

Approximately two meters down, the fall left fans concerned for his well-being, as there was no sign of Pique for several seconds. Fortunately, reports later confirmed that the World Cup winner escaped the incident unscathed.

Gerard Pique went to sign a fans shirt but then this happened… pic.twitter.com/mvPMcDZRYX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 25, 2023

This incident follows a period of media attention for Pique, primarily centered around his separation from pop star Shakira last year. The couple, known for their long-standing relationship and two children together, announced their breakup in June 2022, with Shakira citing infidelity as the reason.

While Shakira has carved her name in the music industry with global hits like “Hips Don't Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever,” Pique's moment on the stage took an unexpected and not-so-graceful turn.

Currently, in a relationship with Clara Chia Marti, a decade his junior, Pique bid farewell to his football career earlier this year, concluding a successful 15-year stint at Barcelona, where he won numerous trophies. Before his time at Barcelona, Pique also spent two years at Manchester United, where he clinched the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

Now, Pique has shifted his focus to the King's League, collaborating with renowned former footballers like Iker Casillas and Sergio Aguero. Despite his untimely fall at the launch event, he hopes that it won't be an omen for the future of his ambitious sporting venture. The football world will watch as the former Barcelona man aims to conquer new territories with his Kings League Americas competition.