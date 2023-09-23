In a candid conversation with Billboard, Colombian superstar Shakira, aged 46, shared insights into the delicate juggling act of her roles as a single mother and a global music icon, Billboard reports. Her separation from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, aged 36, in June 2022, amidst intense scrutiny by Spanish tabloids and allegations of infidelity on Piqué's part, inspired her to create “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” alongside Argentine DJ Bizarrap. In this electrifying track, Shakira delivered a resounding declaration that swiftly became a global feminist anthem: “Women don't cry; we make money.” The song soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Relocating from Spain to the United States post-separation has allowed Shakira to unleash her music more swiftly. Nevertheless, she acknowledged the intricate challenge of being a dedicated working parent while maintaining a demanding career.

Amidst the whirlwind of tabloid headlines, the accolades, including four Guinness World Records and remarkable Billboard achievements, one poignant detail often goes unnoticed. For almost a decade, Shakira hadn't experienced the level of success she achieved in the past year. Her last No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated back to 2016 with “Chantaje,” a collaboration with Maluma.

This conversation sheds light on Shakira's resilience as she navigates the complexities of single motherhood alongside her unwavering commitment to her illustrious music career.

Shakira's Career, Motherhood, and Resilience

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, recently shared her journey of balancing motherhood, a thriving music career, and personal challenges in an interview with Billboard. The 46-year-old artist, who split from Gerard Piqué in June 2022, reflects on how her personal life took precedence during her time in Barcelona, affecting her professional pursuits.

Shakira's career resurgence is notable, marked by accolades such as being named Billboard's Latin Woman of the Year and receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she delivered a spectacular 10-minute performance.

She candidly acknowledges the difficulties she faced in Barcelona, where she was primarily focused on her family and relationship with Piqué. The logistics of collaborating with others in the music industry were challenging, and Shakira often had to wait for schedules to align. She also emphasizes the difficulty of leaving her children to work on music elsewhere. However, her relocation to the U.S., specifically Miami and Los Angeles, has provided her with the support, resources, and collaboration opportunities she needs, reigniting her creative spark.

Shakira's career transformation began about a year ago, following her separation from Piqué. She channeled her emotions into her music, achieving significant milestones with hit songs like “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.” Her recent tracks, “Sessions” and “TQG,” have gained popularity.

Navigating the Complexities of Single Motherhood and Stardom

Shakira honestly discusses the complexities of being a single mother while pursuing her career as a pop star. She recognizes the inherent challenges of managing the demands of parenthood alongside her music commitments. As she puts it, “Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of being a pop star aren't compatible.” This sentiment reflects the daily struggle of balancing responsibilities.

Not having a spouse who can share childcare responsibilities intensifies the juggling act. Shakira is committed to being present in her children's lives, ensuring she accompanies them to school, shares breakfast, and organizes playdates. Simultaneously, she needs to maintain her career to provide for her family.

Shakira is the mother of two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, both fathered by Gerard Piqué. Despite the challenges, she remains dedicated to concealing any negative aspects of her personal life from her children, placing their well-being as her top priority.

Prioritizing Normalcy for Her Sons

Shakira is resolute in her efforts to provide her sons with as normal a life as possible, despite their high-profile parents. She acknowledges that the public nature of her career and Piqué's fame create challenges, but they strive to live simple lives. Shakira recently relocated from Barcelona to Miami, seeking stability for her family while continuing her career.

In her Instagram post in April, she bid a heartfelt farewell to Barcelona, her home of eight years, emphasizing the enduring friendships formed in the city and the lessons learned about the importance of friendship. Shakira expresses gratitude to the Spanish public for their care and loyalty and looks forward to the new chapter in her pursuit of happiness.

Shakira's journey underscores her resilience and determination in navigating the complexities of single motherhood while thriving as a music icon. Her story is one of perseverance, love for her children, and a relentless pursuit of both personal and professional happiness.