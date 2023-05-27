Barcelona is prepared to welcome Lionel Messi back to the club with open arms and a significant responsibility. The Catalan giants are ready to offer Messi the captain’s armband if he decides to rejoin Barcelona in the summer, reported by goal.com.

With Messi’s departure from PSG on the horizon, Barcelona sees an opportunity to bring their former talisman back to Camp Nou. Mundo Deportivo reports that the club is willing to reinstate Messi as captain, a role he held before his move to PSG in 2021. Following Messi’s departure, the captaincy was passed to Sergio Busquets.

As the current season draws to a close, Barcelona is faced with the impending departures of two senior players, Busquets and Jordi Alba. In an effort to entice Messi back to the club, Barcelona aims to offer him the captaincy once again. However, if the return of Messi fails to materialize, alternatives such as Robert Lewandowski or Ronald Araujo could assume the leadership role within the team.

Speculation surrounding Messi’s potential return to Barcelona has been ongoing, especially after it became clear that he would not extend his contract with PSG beyond the summer. Barcelona manager Xavi recently commented on the situation, suggesting that Messi’s future remains uncertain.

In the meantime, Messi continues to represent PSG and is set to be in action against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday. A positive result in the match would secure yet another league title for the French giants.

Barcelona remains hopeful that their former captain will choose to return, reestablishing his connection with the club and potentially leading them to future success. The prospect of Messi once again donning the captain’s armband at Camp Nou has undoubtedly sparked excitement among Barcelona fans, who eagerly await his decision in the upcoming transfer window.