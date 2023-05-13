Xavi Hernández, the newly appointed Barcelona manager, has reportedly set his sights on two key players for the club’s upcoming summer transfer window: Lionel Messi and Martin Zubimendi. The legendary former midfielder, who took over the managerial reins at Camp Nou, is determined to reinforce the squad with these two talented individuals.

While the pursuit of Messi may come as no surprise, given his legendary status and deep connection to the club, the interest in Zubimendi has raised eyebrows. The Real Sociedad midfielder has been making waves with his impressive performances and has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Barcelona.

However, before Barcelona can make any signings, they face the challenging task of significantly reducing their wage bill. The club’s financial situation has been a cause for concern in recent years, and they must take measures to comply with La Liga’s salary cap regulations. This means that player departures and salary adjustments will be necessary before any new arrivals can be considered.

Xavi, who has a clear vision for the team’s future, understands the importance of maintaining a sustainable financial structure while assembling a competitive squad. The Spanish manager is determined to strike the right balance between nurturing the club’s renowned youth academy and bringing in top talent to complement the existing roster.

The summer transfer window is expected to be a crucial period for Barcelona as they look to rebuild and strengthen their squad. With Xavi at the helm, the club aims to return to their winning ways and reclaim their status as one of Europe’s elite teams.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating developments in Barcelona’s transfer plans, particularly regarding the potential return of Lionel Messi and the potential signing of Martin Zubimendi. The coming months promise to be exciting as the Catalan giants strive to reshape their squad and embark on a new era under Xavi’s leadership.