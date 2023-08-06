Ousmane Dembele‘s anticipated transfer from Barcelona to PSG has hit a snag due to documentation issues, leaving the French international in a state of uncertainty, reported by goal.com. Although PSG agreed to pay Dembele's €50 million (£43 million/$55 million) release clause, the completion of the transfer has been delayed as PSG awaits the necessary paperwork to finalize the deal.

As a result of these administrative complications, Dembele finds himself in a transfer limbo, unable to train with his new club until all details are sorted out. Until the paperwork is resolved, the 26-year-old may even have to return to Barcelona and rejoin training with his former club, as he remains under contract with them. Although no official announcement date has been set, Dembele's medical examination is reportedly scheduled for Monday, having initially been planned for Saturday.

Despite being present in Paris since Thursday, Dembele is currently unable to join his new teammates for training, which must be frustrating for both the player and PSG. The situation appears to be in Barcelona's hands, as PSG aims to finalize the transfer quickly. The delay comes at a time when PSG has other pressing matters, including the potential transfer of Kylian Mbappe, whose rumored move to Real Madrid gained momentum over the weekend after he was seen socializing with Rodrygo.

Ousmane Dembele's transfer saga is one of many unfolding stories in the world of football's summer transfer window. Fans of both Barcelona and PSG are awaiting further updates to see whether the promising winger's move will ultimately come to fruition, allowing him to embark on a new chapter of his career in the French capital.