Barcelona are set to make moves for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix if Ousmane Dembele moves to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. The French winger has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 champions as they look to begin their life after Lionel Messi.

According to the reports from the Sport, Barcelona have many options on the table for looking for Dembele’s representatives. However, Felix stands out in terms of player profile and eagerness. The Portuguese forward has always considered Barcelona as his “dream club.”

Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered his client to the Catalans, but the negotiations didn’t come to any conclusion. The former Benfica man spent the second half of last season at Chelsea, which was a disastrous tenure for him. After the Blues decided against his permanent switch, he returned to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he has no problems working with Felix in the pre-season tour. However, he hasn’t denied that the Portuguese forward could leave the club permanently this summer.

Barcelona need to balance the books as they have their economic frailties to look at. Considering the fact that the Catalans can only go for free signings this summer, it is likely that they will go for a loan option with Felix. However, Atletico Madrid would only accept a permanent offer for the Portuguese forward.

As Barcelona already have Robert Lewandowski as a talisman up top, he will likely play behind the Poland International. He can also play alongside Lewandowski in a 4-4-2 formation.