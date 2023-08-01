Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is making a desperate final attempt to stop Ousmane Dembele from joining PSG, reported by goal.com. With the proposed move nearing completion and PSG having agreed to activate Dembele's €50 million release clause before it expires on August 1, Xavi is urging the French forward to reconsider his decision.

In a crucial meeting between Xavi and Dembele at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, the Barcelona coach reportedly referred to Neymar's struggles at PSG to sway Dembele's decision. Neymar, who was signed by PSG in a world-record transfer fee of €222 million in 2017, was expected to lead the club to Champions League glory but has faced challenges and criticism during his time in Paris.

Xavi pointed out Neymar's past attempts to return to Barcelona, hinting at the difficulties the Brazilian star encountered at PSG. Despite his impressive statistics of 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances, Neymar has faced challenges in fulfilling the high expectations set for him.

Xavi Hernandez, who has always defended Dembele amidst criticism over his form and injuries, is hopeful that the young forward will reconsider his move to PSG after their heartfelt discussion. Dembele has been an integral part of Xavi's plans, and the coach wants to retain the talented player at Barcelona.

However, Dembele has already made up his mind to leave the Catalan club and has agreed to a five-year deal with PSG. He has requested Barcelona to engage in official talks with the Ligue 1 champions to expedite the transfer process. Despite Xavi's efforts, it remains to be seen whether Dembele will change his decision and opt to stay at Barcelona or proceed with his move to PSG.

As the August 1 deadline approaches, the situation remains tense, and fans anxiously await the final decision of Ousmane Dembele, who holds the key to his future at either Barcelona or PSG.