Battlefield 2042 Season 7 will be the last from DICE's latest entry in the series, as the developer will now shift focus to the future. However, EA also came bearing good news, welcoming new developer Motive to the Battlefield series. While it might seem like a bummer for 2042 fans, it also means there a potentially bright future ahead for the series. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
Battlefield 2042 Season Will Be The Last, EA Confirms
The Battlefield team is expanding as we look to the future of the series. We welcome a new team from @motivestudio – makers of Dead Space (2023) and Star Wars: Squadrons (2020)!
— Battlefield (@Battlefield) April 9, 2024
In a recent blog post from EA to the Battlefield Community, it was confirmed that Battlefield 2042 Season 7, Turning Point will be the game's final season.
Overall, Battlefield 2042 released back in 2021, with the developers intending to release only four seasons. However, it was clear that even after all that time there was still interest in the game. Because of that, DICE managed to release three more seasons, which included more maps, specialists, weapons, vehicles and more.
Overall, Battlefield 2042's seven seasons were as follows:
- Zero Hour
- Master of Arms
- Escalation
- Eleventh Hour
- New Dawn
- Dark Creations
- Turning Point
The blog post from EA stated that “While we’ve enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future.” However, the game will still receive support via new in-game challenges, events, modes, and maintenance. It just means that there will be no new official seasons.
Season 7 added a new map, weapons, a new gadget, and more. And to all 2042 players, this will be the last major content drop of the game. However, EA ended their blog post on a positive note.
EA Welcomes Developer Motive To Battlefield
According to their blog post, Developer Motive is building their own team focused solely on Battlefield. Motive is known for their work on the critically-acclaimed Dead Space remake, as well as Star Wars: Squadrons. In another recent blog from EA, they said “Their [Motive] proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine uniquely positions them to help advance the vision for Battlefield.”
While we don't know what Motive is planning to work on, we are interested at the prospect of what this could lead to. Perhaps more dedication to story and narrative? The Battlefield series' multiplayer has always been its strong suit, so perhaps Motive will change or improve upon that. Regardless, we look forward to seeing what comes next.
Overall, that wraps up everything we know about the current Battlefield situation. While we're sad to see Battlefield 2042 slip away after Season 7, we do appreciate the times we had fighting in the future.
