Granit Xhaka‘s potential transfer to Bayer Leverkusen hangs in the balance as Arsenal awaits the signing of a new midfielder, with Declan Rice being their priority target, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The agreement between Xhaka and Leverkusen has been in place for over a month, indicating a strong desire from both parties to complete the deal.

Xhaka, the Swiss international, has accepted the offer from Bayer Leverkusen, and the agreement has been sealed and confirmed. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time, and Leverkusen emerged as a potential destination.

However, Arsenal is yet to give the green light for Xhaka's departure. The club has made it clear that they will only sanction the transfer once they secure a new midfielder, and their primary target is West Ham United's Declan Rice. Arsenal's pursuit of Rice indicates their intention to strengthen their midfield options before allowing Xhaka to leave.

The agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal has been in place since May, suggesting that both clubs have been proactive in their negotiations. However, the completion of the deal hinges on Arsenal's ability to secure the signing of Rice.

Arsenal's hesitation to finalize Xhaka's transfer highlights the importance they place on their midfield reinforcement. Declan Rice has been a standout performer for West Ham and is highly regarded for his defensive abilities and composure on the ball. If Arsenal succeeds in acquiring Rice, it is expected that Xhaka's move to Leverkusen will swiftly follow.

Fans of both clubs will be eagerly awaiting updates on the situation as the transfer window progresses. The fate of Granit Xhaka's potential transfer to Bayer Leverkusen will ultimately depend on Arsenal's ability to secure their desired midfield addition in the form of Declan Rice.