Bayern Munich's pursuit of Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae is progressing, but it hasn't halted their search for defenders. The German champions are also interested in Villarreal's Pau Torres and would need to pay approximately half of the fee they spent on Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Pau Torres, although not known for his offensive prowess, brings a distinct level of toughness and physicality to the pitch. He played 34 matches in La Liga for Villareal last year, and sits at the 97th percentile on successful-take ons, 99th in progressive carries, and 96th in progressive passes.

Torres is valued at around €35 million. Bayern has added the left-footed Spaniard to their radar in case Lucas Hernández departs the club, according to Philipp Kessler of Tz, as shared on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia.

Acquiring Torres for €35 million represents a favorable deal, especially considering that Manchester United had previously shown interest in him. The potential sale of Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million would provide additional funds that could be utilized for other positions.

The prospect of having a back three consisting of de Ligt, Kim, and Torres, along with Alphonso Davies as the left wing-back (distinct from the left-back position) and Noussair Mazraoui as the right wing-back, would undoubtedly bolster Bayern Munich's defensive strength, which has been an integral part of their identity. It was their defense that allowed them to finish first in Bundesliga last season with an 11-5-1 record.