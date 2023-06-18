In a significant blow to Manchester United's transfer plans, Bayern Munich is on the verge of securing the signing of Napoli star Kim Min-jae, whom the Red Devils had also targeted. The German champions are set to activate the South Korean defender's €50 million release clause to complete the deal, reported by goal.com.

Bayern Munich has emerged as the frontrunners for Kim Min-jae's signature, and they are now close to finalizing the transfer. The club is patiently awaiting the activation of the player's release clause on July 1, and unless another team presents a more lucrative offer, the move will proceed, as reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United had been leading the race to acquire the services of the highly-rated defender, who they identified as a solution to bolster their defensive line. However, Bayern Munich entered the picture and swiftly took the lead in securing the player's signature. The German giants are reportedly offering Kim Min-jae an annual salary of $10.7 million, a figure that has proven enticing.

Kim Min-jae enjoyed a standout campaign with Napoli, playing a crucial role in the club's triumph in Serie A, clinching their first Scudetto in 33 years. His performances have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, who are keen to strengthen their defensive options.

With the impending acquisition of Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich will shift their focus to bolstering their attacking line. The club has expressed interest in securing the services of Chelsea's Kai Havertz, although Arsenal are currently considered the favorites to secure the signature of the German forward.

For Manchester United, missing out on Kim Min-jae represents a setback in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements. The club will now have to explore alternative options as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

As the transfer window unfolds, Bayern Munich's impending capture of Kim Min-jae highlights their ambition to reinforce their squad with top-quality players. The South Korean defender's arrival will provide further depth and strength to their defensive unit as they aim to continue their domestic and European success in the coming season.