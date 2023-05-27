My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Bayern Munich managed to win their 11th straight Bundesliga championship on Saturday morning after picking up a tight 2-1 victory over 1. FC Koln. Munich needed a lot to go right for them on Saturday, but with Borussia Dortmund tying against 1. FSV Mainz 05, Bayern ended up beating Dortmund in the final standings thanks to their superior goal differential.

Just because Munich won yet another Bundesliga title doesn’t mean they are going to be complacent, though. Changes are going to be made over the summer, and it looks like two big ones are about to go down. CEO Oliver Kahn and Director Hasan Salihamidzic are both set to be fired from their respective positions, which will shake up Bayern’s front office after a fairly trying campaign.

FC Bayern are set to sack both Oliver Kahn as CEO and Hasan Salihamidzić as director as part of the revolution for the next season. 🚨🔴 #FCBayern The decision is expected to be official soon after winning the Bundesliga title. pic.twitter.com/Owo868VzkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even though Bayern managed to win the league again, it wasn’t as simple as they typically make things seem. Losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona last summer certainly didn’t help, but the front office didn’t exactly do a ton to replace his departure. Winning the league is great, but Bayern wants to see more success in the Champions League, which could make this a very big summer for them.

Overhauling key pieces of the front office immediately after winning the Bundesliga should show you how the German giants feel about their 2022-23 campaign. They may have won the league, but they aren’t content with how they performed this season. Expect these two changes to be the first big ones Bayern end up making over the summer, as it will be interesting to see how they follow up these moves up.