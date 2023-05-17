Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice, putting them in direct competition with Arsenal. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing Rice to become the catalyst behind his new-look midfield in Munich, reported by mirror. Arsenal have been in talks with West Ham over signing Rice, but now they will have to contend with the German giants if they want to secure his signature.

The 24-year-old midfielder is set to leave West Ham this summer and Arsenal have been the favourites to sign him for weeks. However, if Mikel Arteta wants to get his man, he will not only have to convince Rice to join Arsenal, but also to reject Tuchel’s advances. According to German newspaper Bild, Bayern have registered their interest in the midfield powerhouse, whose future at West Ham is growing more uncertain by the day.

Tuchel, who was appointed at the end of March, wants to recruit Rice and deploy him at the base of midfield to allow Joshua Kimmich to operate in a more advanced position, where he has impressed this season. The German coach has not hidden his admiration for Rice while he was in charge of Arsenal’s London rivals, Chelsea, and seems ready to turn on the charm offensive in an effort to bring him to Bavaria.

Rice is likely to cost over £100million, with West Ham expected to trigger an extension clause in his contract which would see him tied down until the summer of 2025. Arsenal’s pursuit of the Hammers star is well-documented, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all cooling interest this season. However, Arteta views Rice as the long-term linchpin of the Gunners’ midfield department, and is willing to pay a club-record fee to secure his services.

It remains to be seen who will win the race to sign Rice, but with Bayern Munich now in the mix, it will undoubtedly make the decision even tougher for the highly-rated midfielder.