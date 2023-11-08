Baylor basketball freshman Ja'Kobe Walter had a legendary performance in his college basketball debut against the Auburn Tigers.

The Baylor basketball program opened their season against the Auburn Tigers in a nail-biting matchup. The 20th-ranked Bears beat the Tigers 88-82 off the leadership of freshman Ja'Kobe Walter. Walter had an incredible college basketball debut. Of course, social media is excited about his showing.

X reacts to Ja'Kobe Walter's dominant night in Baylor basketball win

Walter scored 28 points, grabbed six rebounds, and shot 4-7 on threes in his first Baylor appearance. Walter was compared to Jalen Brunson after he struck a signature celebration during the game:

Ja'Kobe Walter hit the Jalen Brunson celly in his college debut 🔥@BaylorMBB | @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/7EfGQCzP2g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2023

Walter's impressive performance mimicked Brunson's game as well. One X user summed up Walter's attributes well. “Ja'Kobe Walter's scoring package is efficient…Limited movement, minimal dribbles, quick load, efficient release. His scoring translates.”

Fans are already predicting Walter's NBA fate with many saying he will be in the league within a year. Fans of various teams are imagining Walter in their favorite franchises' jerseys. Here are a few more noteworthy reactions:

Ja’Kobe Walter is the best freshman in the country, may be the best player. — Frankie Fresh (@Frankiefresh7) November 8, 2023

Ja’Kobe Walter is gonna be so special — 🅿️ (@PKnowsBall) November 8, 2023

College basketball fans believe Walter is one of the best freshmen in the country. Some say he could be the best player in the country. There is nothing but high praise for the young guard, but he did not win the game alone.

Jalen Bridges contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. In addition, Ray J Dennis chipped in 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists. The Bears outperformed the Auburn basketball squad at the stripe with a team average of 79.4% on free throws and got some great defensive stops in the end.

As Baylor starts its season, how far can Ja'Kobe Walter lead them?