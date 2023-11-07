Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Auburn-Baylor prediction and pick will be revealed.

College basketball is finally back! To celebrate the madness, a premier matchup will be in the works as the Auburn Tigers battle it out on the hardwood with the 20th-ranked Baylor Bears. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Auburn-Baylor prediction and pick will be revealed.

A year ago, the Auburn Tigers accounted for a 20-12 record overall where they defeated Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before falling short to powerhouse Houston in the second round. With expectations once again high for a Tigers squad that has found great success over the years under head coach Bruce Pearl, can Auburn start off the season with a statement win against a ranked opponent?

Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears are fresh off of a 23-11 record that saw them lose in crushing fashion to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament and also in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Creighton. After capturing the school's first-ever national Championship in 2021, can the Bears get back to contending status and find themselves in the upper echelon of the Big 12 Conference when it is all said and done?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Baylor Odds

Auburn: +1.5 (-110)

Baylor: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Baylor Week 10

Time: 9:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

In order to start off the season on the right foot and come away with a big-time spread-covering victory over Baylor, Auburn will have to rely on a starting lineup that brings back a lethal amount of experience from last year's squad. Not to mention, but the Tigers went out and got a bonafide playmaker in McDonald's All-American Aden Holloway who is expected to start right away for Auburn as a true freshman. Overall, be on the lookout for this offense's scoring prowess to improve off of the 72.8 PPG that they averaged during last season.

All in all, the biggest difference maker in this hotly contested matchup will come in the form of forward Jaylin Williams who is a clear-cut threat from beyond the arc. On paper, Williams is a scorer who can light up the scoreboard with any given chance. A year ago, it was the now fifth-year senior who averaged 11.9 points per game and should take another step into becoming one of the Tigers' more explosive threats on the offensive end of the floor. If all else fails, Williams should get some good looks from three which will benefit Auburn in more ways than one.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, head coach Scott Drew has slowly but surely built a basketball juggernaut in Waco. Since accepting the Baylor head coaching gig all the way back in 2003, the Bears have managed to reach the Big Dance a whopping eleven times during his tenure. With another top-25 ranking under his belt heading into the new season, the sky is the limit for what Baylor can accomplish during the 2023-2024 campaign in the final year before the Big 12 changes forever.

A year ago, Baylor went a slightly above average 17-16 ATS and there is reason to believe that they can improve upon this mark as the season progresses. Unlike Auburn's returning experience, Baylor only returns one starter from last year's NCAA Tournament squad in forward Jalen Bridges, and will no doubt be relying on a plethora of young guns to carry the load for Coach Drew's squad this season.

Even in a down year based on Baylor's standards which is ludicrous to even think, the Bears know how to put the basketball in the hoop as they averaged 77 points per contest. With a whole lot of potential on the floor, one name to keep an eye out for that could light up the box score is newcomer is Toledo transfer and MAC Player of the Year RayJ Dennis who is a scoring threat whenever he has his claws on the basketball. During the 2022-2023 season, it was Dennis who averaged 19.5 points per game while also connecting on 36% of his three-point attempts. Believe it or not, but Dennis is a special player who will fit right into what Coach Drew is trying to accomplish in Waco this season.

Final Auburn-Baylor Prediction & Pick

This one should be fun, folks! With an impressive victory for each side's March Madness resume on the line, don't be shocked of this contest comes down to the wire. At the end of the day, it is wise to side with the Auburn Tigers in this one considering they have more experience on the court which could be the deciding factor especially with this being the first game of the season.

Final Auburn-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Auburn +1.5 (-110)