The Chicago Bears are reeling from absorbing their sixth straight loss after getting thumped by the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. The Bears will try to bounce back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, but it looks like an even tougher matchup for the Windy City squad. The Bears no longer have a shot at making it to the playoffs, but they can still try to end their season well with a win or two. A win here may also jeopardize the Eagles’ hold on first place in the NFC. Here are our Bears Week 15 predictions as they take on the Eagles.

The Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, have already secured a spot in the NFL playoffs and will now face off against the Bears and their star player, Justin Fields. In the past, the Eagles have consistently defeated the Bears in their head-to-head matchups and currently hold the best record in the league. Despite the Eagles’ strong record, the Bears will be seeking to cause an upset. That could potentially affect the Eagles’ chances of securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While the Bears have a capable and high-scoring offense, their defense has struggled since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. They have since given up an average of 33.5 points per game compared to the 18.9 points per game they allowed before the trade.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Bears in their Week 15 game against the Eagles.

4. RB Darrynton Evans breaks 50 yards

In the Bears’ recent 28-19 loss to the Packers, RB Darrynton Evans had three rushing attempts for a total of 21 yards. In comparison to the 10 touches he received in the previous game against the Jets, Evans saw limited action against Green Bay. With David Montgomery unsure to play in Week 15, however, we expect Evans to get substantially more attempts to put some yards on the board. If he starts in the backfield, Evans should easily go over 50 yards in this game.

3. WR Equanimeous St. Brown reaches 80 yards

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown had a strong performance in the Bears’ Week 13 game against the Packers. He led the team in receiving yards with 85. He caught three of his four targets and had one rushing attempt for one yard.

While this was a season-high for St. Brown and the only time he has surpassed 50 receiving yards in a game this season, he has not yet shown consistent production. In their loss to the Packers, St. Brown had a career-long reception of 56 yards, which was the longest gain of his four-year career.

This strong individual outing should give him much more confidence in Week 15. As such, he will emerge from the Bears’ bye week hungrier than ever to prove himself. And with Chase Claypool questionable to play, there’s a chance St. Brown becomes Fields’ top deep option. If that happens we have him going over 80 yards again.

2. QB Justin Fields

On Sunday, sophomore starting quarterback Justin Fields will play against the Eagles for the first time in his NFL career. He is hoping to help the Bears secure their fourth win of the season in this matchup. Despite his team’s struggles, Fields has actually had an impressive season, and his performance will be crucial to the Bears’ chances of defeating the high-flying Eagles.

Although there is still room for improvement in his game, Fields has shown natural talent and his play has become more productive compared to last season. In his previous outing, Fields threw for a season-high 254 yards and had one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 13. This was only the second time this season that he has exceeded 200 passing yards in a game. He also had a strong performance on the ground, with 71 yards and one touchdown.

Against Philly, Fields will face a very challenging defense. Keep in mind that the Eagles have been quite effective at limiting opposing QBs’ production this season. However, Fields has shown success as a scrambling quarterback and has rushed for at least 60 yards in seven consecutive games. He has even had a rushing touchdown in six of those games. His passing stats should also be considered.

It is worth noting, though, that Fields has recently been ill, and his health will need to be monitored this week. If he is active, he should go for over 230 total yards plus two touchdowns in this game.

1. Bears buckle as Eagles fly

The Eagles are clearly the stronger team overall. They will play and defeat the Bears at Soldier Field in Week 15.

While the Eagles’ offense has had difficulty against Cover 2 and Cover 3 schemes, the Bears’ defense may not have the talent to consistently prevent touchdowns. It is expected that Justin Fields will have some successful plays in this game, but he may also face challenges in a complex coverage scheme. This is especially with the Eagles’ strong defensive line potentially putting pressure on him.

Unless the bye week significantly improved the Bears’ roster, they may be outclassed in this matchup.