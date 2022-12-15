By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears traded star edge rusher, Roquan Smith, at the trade deadline. They chose to send the 25-year-old to the Baltimore Ravens.

Before being traded, Smith emerged as a star for the Bears. In 69 career games with the team, he recorded 524 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and seven interceptions.

Before the trade, Roquan Smith and the Bears had failed to reach a new deal. To ensure that Smith wouldn’t walk away for free in the offseason, Bears general manager Ryan Poles opted to trade him away.

Now, in a recent conversation with The Athletic, Roquan Smith has revealed that while he thought he could have been traded, he was promised that it wouldn’t happen.

Roquan Smith told The Athletic, “I thought Poles would ship me out, but he told me numerous times, ‘I don’t plan to trade you at all.’ So I was like, “I guess I won’t be going anywhere.’ He said we’d talk at the end of the season.”

Smith also added, “I took him at his word. But life happens.”

It appears that Roquan Smith didn’t believe that he would be moved at the deadline. But now following the trade, Smith has continued to find success on the field.

In five games with the Ravens, Smith has totaled 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.

Smith is still yet to reach a new deal with the Ravens. This means that he is set to hit free agency in the offseason. The defensive star could be set to earn a massive contract in the coming months.