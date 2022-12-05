By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Chicago Bears lost their sixth game in a row after they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. They’ve also now lost eight consecutive games to the Packers. The Bears are now 3-10, sitting dead last in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Bears most to blame for their tough Week 13 loss vs. the Packers.

The Bears led for the majority of the game until being outscored 18-3 in the second half. Chicago lost after surrendering 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Bears failed to hold on to an early lead after two fourth-quarter interceptions by Justin Fields, one of which led to the Packers’ game-winning touchdown.

Like their previous meeting with Green Bay in Week 2, the Bears were unable to maintain an early lead. Chicago is still struggling to finish games like this. The Bears have been at their weakest in the fourth quarter, and their losing run will continue until they reverse that tendency.

Chicago has two more home games against Philadelphia and Buffalo, which they will likely lose. That might not be the worst thing for some fans who want the team to tank for a good draft position, though.

For now, let us look at the four Bears most to blame for their Week 13 loss vs. the Packers.

4. Bears Pass Rush

The Bears defense has been terrible for a long time, and the most aggravating aspect has been their pass rush. Keep in mind that they came into this game with a league-low 16 sacks. The Bears were just unable to apply pressure to Aaron Rodgers in this one. The reigning NFL MVP had the entire day to throw and was not sacked even once. It’s not surprising given that they traded their top edge rusher, Robert Quinn. However, there is no excuse for this defense, especially when an injury-depleted secondary is holding up their end of the bargain.

Recall that in their previous seven games, the Bears defensive line has recorded just one sack. Worse yet? This is the third consecutive game without a sack. They couldn’t even generate a quarterback hit on an injured Rodgers. That’s just not good enough even for a team as bad as Chicago.

If the Bears do have a good draft position next year, maybe they should consider picking a really good defensive lineman who can help dramatically improve their pass rush.

3. WR Chase Claypool

Chicago wide receiver Chase Claypool caught five of six receptions for 28 yards in this game. However, he also had one fumble in the Bears’ loss to the Packers. He coughed up the ball while receiving a blow that hurt him in the second quarter. Although he was able to return to the game, Claypool had little influence on his few catches.

The good thing is that Claypool finally received increased playing time over the past couple of games. With Darnell Mooney out for the season, the Bears will likely rely more on Claypool going ahead. Of course, that might not mean much. Even with Fields under center, the Bears’ passing offense has left much to be desired this season.

2. K Cairo Santos

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been a solid kicker for this team, but he’s had a few bad games this year. This game against the Packers was one of them. This was a tight game where Santos missed an extra point and had a field goal blocked. That left four points on the field and proved quite crucial.

In the first half, Santos missed an extra point. In the fourth quarter, he had a 40-yard field goal blocked. That would have extended the Bears’ lead to 22-17. It was a low kick that the Packers’ defense easily sent out.

Santos has been extremely dependable in his second stint with the team, but he is also starting to miss extra points on a regular basis. He may be up for assessment in the off-season.

1. Coach Matt Eberflus and his staff

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stated that he is trying to win with this team. We just don’t see that happening. The Bears have not won since October 24th. In this game, QB Justin Fields played well, but his health was needlessly put at risk by Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff. If Eberflus is willing to gamble on Fields’ future health in order to win games, he must accept responsibility when the Bears lose.

One has to wonder what the coaching staff really wants to achieve. They have a really talented QB in Fields, but they have surrounded him with such a shaky squad. We are willing to wager that many of the Bears’ starters against the Packers will not be back in September. The reality is that coach Eberflus did not position the team for success this season or in the future. The Bears were set up to lose from the beginning, mainly due to poor playcalling.

To that point, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been inconsistent this season. Today wasn’t his greatest day in terms of play calling, as he appeared to stymie an offense that was clicking in the first half. Getsy was too conservative in the red zone on a few of occasions in the second half, where the Bears might have scored touchdowns. It was perplexing since Fields was having his greatest passing game. Instead, they opted for a field goal, only to have it blocked.