The Chicago Bears are in line to get the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for the second straight year thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who are in line to finish with the worst record in the league. With that said, the Bears could call dibs on drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who most mock draft project to go first overall.

However, Williams' X (formerly Twitter) activity, suggests that might not be what he wants. The 22-year-old recently “liked” a post by a Bears fan claiming they want to continue building around Justin Fields, whom Chicago drafted No. 1 overall last year, to remain as their quarterback. The fan also suggested the Bears draft Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. instead.

Williiams' “like” however, could mean anything. Rather than agreeing with the sentiment, perhaps it was a sarcastic like that could only add fuel to his fire.

The post did draw mixed reactions from fellow Bears fans. Some want Chicago to continue building around fields.

Gonna keep it 100 Caleb, 90% of us want Justin, but if you are our QB we will support you. Justin is our QB. — 🗽Sam (@FieldsIsHim) December 25, 2023

Chicago wants JF1. Keep CW13 out of Chicago! — Murphy Clark (@themurphyclark) December 25, 2023

Meanwhile, others said the original poster doesn't speak for all Chicago fans out there and are dying to see Williams wear the Bears' colors.

@CALEBcsw don’t listen to little bro. We can’t wait for you to put on navy and orange. — The Bears Show (@TheBearsShow) December 25, 2023

Caleb don’t listen to this loser he doesn’t speak for any Chicago fans. We need you in this city — Caleb Williams Enthusiast (@MyCocksTINY) December 25, 2023

Regardless of what happens, the Bears will have a massive decision on their hands should they end up with the first overall pick again. Selecting Williams could force the front office to part ways with Fields, who is slowly finding his footing as the season comes to an end.

In Chicago's recent win over the Arizona Cardinals, Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards and had a touchdown and an interception, while also rushing for 97 yards one touchdown.