Despite Justin Fields' improved play, some general managers still believe they should trade Fields and draft Caleb Williams

One of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bears this offseason is if they should stick with Justin Fields or draft one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, like Caleb Williams.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, this decision seemed simple. With an 0-3 start to the year, it felt clear that the Bears should look elsewhere after the year amidst what appeared to be another lost season. Then all of a sudden, Fields started showing the promise that led to Chicago trading up to draft him when he had back-to-back weeks with four touchdown passes in Week 4 and Week 5. He's played much better since, but also missed a month in the middle of the season due to injury.

Now the decision's a bit more complicated for the Bears, but other general managers across the NFL feel the answer is still to trade Fields and draft Williams.

“It would be a clear-cut decision to draft Caleb for me,” an AFC general manager said. “The fact that we’re in Year 3 and [they] don’t want to exercise the fifth-year option tells me what I need to know. I just don’t think Fields can win consistently as a passer, even though he is gifted physically,” via Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Another general manager pointed out that the Bears passed on the opportunity to draft C.J. Stroud last year, so they should not miss out on another top prospect.

“When you pass on talented quarterbacks to lean into a guy’s development, which the Bears did when they traded No. 1 last year, you have to be completely sure of that decision to do it a second time,” another AFC general manager said. “They might not have taken C.J. Stroud with the first pick last [offseason], but he was there for them to do it. Caleb Williams is a no-brainer, and if they get the top pick, he’s there for them. Sometimes the gamble is continuing to pass on players. Fields doesn’t get over the hump, you don’t want to be the guys that passed on both Stroud and Caleb Williams.”

Outside of these reasons, it does make sense for the Bears to consider other prospects since they're not 100% sure about Fields. If they do trade Fields, they could get some picks back too, which would further help build their team.