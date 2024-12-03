While the Chicago Bears sort through the rubble of Matt Eberflus' demise, NFL pundits have already tossed Bill Belichick’s hat into the ring. And how's this for Bears fans? Probably the least-wanted guy on the planet who should advise the Bears on how to handle their next coaching hire, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told them to look at the Lions.

Can you feel the disingenuousness dripping off every word Rodgers says in this matter? After all, this is a guy who thought so much of himself that he yelled, “I own you!” in the direction of Bears fans after a touchdown in a fairly insignificant regular season game in 2021. So, if you’re a Bears fan, raise your hand if you want Rodgers telling you how to run your organization.

But since Rodgers had a microphone and a platform, his useless dribble received attention.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers perhaps thinks former rival wants his advice

Rodgers pointed to the way the Lions did things with head coach Dan Campbell. Wait, do the Lions need Rodgers patting them on the back? Didn’t think so. But here’s what he said to the Bears anyway, according to a post on X by Pat McAfee.

“So when Dan came in, the first year they were 0-10 to start, right?” Rodgers said.

We fact-checked Rodgers and he turned out to be partly correct. The Lions actually started 0-8 before recording a 16-16 tie against the Steelers. They eventually worked their way to 0-10-1 before winning three of their last six games.

“Then the second year they started out the season 1-6,” Rodgers continued with his well-researched Lions history lesson. “Do you remember what the sentiment was from the organization; what they said? They said he’s our GM (Brad Holmes) and MCDC (Dan Campbell) is our head coach. Since that statement was made, you can fact-check me on this, whether it was Week 8 or around that time they have won a crazy amount of games.”

Yes, the Lions have gone 33-9 since that 1-6 mark. So Rodgers’ point to the Bears is?

“I could tell you that that’s not a coincidence, that happened and then you’ve seen this shift,” Rodgers said. “Because that’s the energy that goes around the building. When the (expletive) head coach is on the hot seat, and maybe the quarterback is on the hot seat, or any of the main out-there important pieces — in kind of the media’s mind. And the ownership can say hey this is what we’re doing. I don’t (care) what your opinion is, or what’s going on. This is the process. We believe in MCDC. We believe in the GM (and) we believe in Jared Goff. Whatever the statement was. That goes a long way. I think any organization would be smart to think about that, especially Chicago.”

Thanks, Aaron. Now all the Bears need to do is hire Dan Campbell. Oh, wait. It doesn’t work that way? If you listen carefully to Rodgers’ words, he’s kind of saying they should have kept Matt Eberflus. He’s 14-32 while Campbell started 4-19-1. The Bears should have publicly backed Eberflus and everything would have worked out like it did for Detroit. Oh, wait. So Eberflus isn’t Campbell?

It's easy to cherry-pick an organization who had things fall nicely into place — especially when you’re doing it in hindsight. If Rodgers’ advice is so valuable, why doesn’t he help the Jets “find the right guy” instead of talking about what the Bears should do?

Probably the best thing the Bears could do with advice from Rodgers is click the X button on that webpage.