The Chicago Bears are looking for a new head coach, and at least one NFL insider says Bill Belichick should take the job. NFL reporter Albert Breer says Belichick would be a perfect fit in Chicago, per CHGO Sports.

Breer is naming a few other candidates as good fits, including Mike Vrabel and Brian Flores. Belichick has been out of the game since stepping down from the New England Patriots in 2023. He's been linked to some other franchises, like the Atlanta Falcons, but Belichick remains out of coaching.

Breer is an NFL insider who writes for Sports Illustrated. The reporter made the comments while appearing on an ESPN radio show with a Chicago station.

Bears are looking for leadership

It would certainly be interesting if Belichick decided to head to the Windy City. The Bears have a young rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams, who would make an interesting tandem with the veteran coach. This season, Chicago holds a 4-8 record. The team is last in the NFC North division.

The Bears have lost six games in a row this year, and the frustrations have spilled over. Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron mid season, following lackluster showings on offense. The Bears didn't stop there with the firings, as the losses continued to pile up. Chicago then parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus, following a close loss to Detroit.

“I want to thank Coach Eberflus for his efforts and his dedication while he was here, but at the end of the day, we just came up short too many times and we had to make a change,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said about his former head coach, per ESPN. “As I reflect back two years ago, I was proud of the progress that we made from Year 1 to Year 2, but disappointed we weren't able to stay on that track in Year 3.”

Chicago can still finish the season at .500, so the Bears job is not going to be as difficult for the next guy as some other NFL teams. Belichick in Chicago would certainly add excitement to the franchise, as the division already contains some strong football teams like Detroit and Green Bay. The Bears last made a Super Bowl in the 2006 season.

The Bears next play in San Francisco against the 49ers on Sunday, in a game between two desperate teams. San Francisco is 5-7 on the year, after going to the Super Bowl last season.