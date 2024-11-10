Chicago Bears fans can dream about Ben Johnson if they want, and they can be upset about D.J. Moore. But the offensive line situation is getting dicey as Caleb Williams saw his protection take yet another hit versus the Patriots.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins hurt his ankle, according to a post on X by Brad Biggs.

“#Bears declare LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) is questionable to return.”

The injury added to the woes of a struggling first half for the Bears, who trailed 13-3.

Bears QB Caleb Williams struggling behind patchwork line

It couldn’t have gone much worse for Williams in the first 30 minutes. He completed six of 13 passes for only 43 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Also, Williams suffered a pair of sacks.

Injuries dwindled the Bears to one starting offensive lineman in his original position. Center Coleman Shelton remained in his normal spot. Guard Matt Pryor is filling in at right tackle because of Darnell Wright’s injury. Also, left tackle Braxton Jones couldn’t go because of injury, and guard Nate Davis got scratched before the game. This forced Doug Kramer into the mix. Also, the Bears are using veteran Ryan Bates at right guard after activating him from injured reserve. Eberflus said Bates would help depth, according to chicagobears.com.

“He's going to be activated, so it's going to be good to have some depth in there and some different pieces in there,” Eberflus said. “Obviously with our injuries, we're going to need that for sure.”

Bates was placed on IR last month. He previously split reps at right guard with Nate Davis. The sixth-year pro said he's been itching to be back on the field with his teammates since getting hurt, which marked the first time in his career he was placed on IR.

“I feel great,” Bates said. “Feel good. It's nice to be back, like I said, playing football. I was driving myself crazy being on IR, but it's nice to be back.”

With everything shaking out, the only remaining offensive lineman is practice squad performer Jake Curhan. Davis was scratched hours before kickoff because of a back injury. He had not been on the injury report all week.