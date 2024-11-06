The Chicago Bears will be looking to move above .500 on Sunday when they face the New England Patriots. However, Caleb Williams is likely to be without a key offensive protector.

Darnell Wright is dealing with a knee injury and is listed week-to-week. Via Jeremy Fowler:

“In injury news: Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is dealing with an MCL injury, per a source. That could put him in the week-to-week category as Chicago prepares for the Patriots on Sunday.”

The Bears lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 and were already missing left tackle Braxton Jones. To make matters worse, Wright exited in the second half with the said injury, which is an MCL sprain. While the severity isn't known right now, he'll definitely miss some time. Not exactly ideal ahead of divisional play in Week 11.

Chicago's offensive line hasn't been great. Williams has been sacked 3.8 times per game, which is second-worst in the league. He's not receiving the best coverage from his protectors, and it doesn't help that two of them are sidelined.

In total, Williams has been sacked 29 times in his rookie campaign. The signal-caller twisted his ankle in the loss to Arizona after Matt Eberflus sent him out late in the game. The Bears head coach faced serious criticism for putting the QB back in the contest despite the lopsided score.

But, Williams is expected to play on Sunday and despite the depleted O-line, Chicago should be able to grab a victory. The Patriots are sitting at 2-7 and have struggled immensely. This is an opportunity for the Bears to bounce back and get some momentum before facing the Green Bay Packers on November 17.

Overall, Williams has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,665 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions.

Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 10 AM PT at Soldier Field.