Just a little heads up coming right out of the gate… as a Chicago Bears fan myself, I can promise you, this Most to Blame column is going to be a little unhinged, not only because that's exactly how I'm feeling after an embarrassing 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but also because I'm positive that's how Bears fans around the world are feeling right now too.

But here's the thing: We all should've seen this coming. The writing was on the wall. All week long, the talk in Chicago was about ‘accountability.' Who was taking it, and who wasn't? I didn't read a single story that detailed a team coming together, and that told me that the Bears, after suffering a devastating loss the week prior to the Washington Commanders, were in big trouble as they traveled out west to play the Cardinals.

So who was to blame on Sunday afternoon? And more importantly, who deserves the blame for a catastrophic two week stretch that took the Bears from legitimate postseason sleeper to let's just go into early hibernation? Let's sort through it.

There are clearly top-to-bottom problems within this Chicago Bears organization, so we might as well start near the top. If I learned anything from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it's that Matt Eberflus has lost this locker room. I don't want to go as far as saying that the Bears quit on Eberflus, but if they did, I can't say I'd blame them. I will say, the Bears were lifeless against the Cardinals, and nine times out of ten, that's a reflection of the coaching staff.

And here's the thing… for all intents and purposes, Eberflus has taken on the role of a CEO head coach. Sure, he calls the defense, and —

Actually, you know what? Let's stop right there and address the Bears defense for a second.

The Bears Run Defense

Matt Eberflus calls the defense, and this defense gave up 213 yards on the ground against Arizona. Over and over again, James Conner barreled his way through defenders en route to 107 yards. Rookie running back Trey Benson rushed for 37 yards and his first career touchdown. And here was the straw that broke the camel's back… Emari Demercado, Arizona's third running back, took one 53 yards with under ten seconds to go in the 1st half to give Arizona a 21-9 lead. Absolutely inexcusable.

Sure, the Bears forced a pair of turnovers, because that's what defenses in Chicago do. Even our worst defenses have had a knack for forcing turnovers. But for 60 minutes, this defense got bullied by the Cardinals. Unfortunately, Chicago didn't fare any better on the other side of the ball.

Shane Waldron (and the Bears offensive line)

For the second consecutive Sunday, Caleb Williams has spent the majority of the afternoon evading pressure behind an offensive line that isn't up to the task of protecting a highly-coveted 1st overall pick. Williams was sacked six times, bringing his season total up to 29, which is the third-highest in the NFL this season. And remember, the offensive line was supposed to be improved this year.

Does Caleb hold the ball a little too long sometimes? Sure, but isn't that part of what makes him special? Don't we want this wizard scrambling around from time to time, shucking defenders, escaping pressure and dropping dimes down the field? He excels at backyard football, so let the kid play backyard football. But far too often, he's not even getting the chance to get past his first read.

And hey, let's talk about offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, because he isn't doing Caleb any favors. Luke Getsy 2.0 coached this team to nine points against a defense that had already given up 27 or more points four times this season. They registered just 241 yards against a defense that was giving up 376 yards per game heading into the week. And don't forget, Waldron's already dialed up two of the worst play calls in recent Bears history in half-season sample size. That's almost unheard of.

Matt Eberflus (again)

For a second, let's ignore everything else that's been said already. Let's forget about the lack of accountability, the lost locker room, the inexplicable defense of Shane Waldron, and everything else I've written. Let's just focus on this: Down 20 point with under one minute to go, Caleb Williams was still in the game after he'd been beaten and battered, not just on Sunday, but all season long. Naturally, just as you'd expect, Williams went down with an injury after another sack.

Sorry, but as if Ryan Poles needed any more ammunition, that's a fireable offense.