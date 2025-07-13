Clemson football entered the party late for one four-star safety. But Dabo Swinney and company's late charge pulled off the huge victory in the end. Leapfrogging Miami and Michigan to secure the college football recruiting win of Blake Stewart.

The Woodward Academy star Stewart picked the Clemson hat in announcing his verbal commitment Sunday via a livestream. He also told Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals that he's “all in” with Clemson after making his final decision.

But the Tigers, again, didn't officially ignite their efforts for Stewart until the spring. The Atlantic Coast Conference champs officially offered on Jan. 16. But Swinney and his staff launched their push for the Atlanta native in May by hosting him for an official visit, per Austin Hannon of 247Sports.

Miami and Michigan remained in the final hunt, proven by the hats Stewart placed on his table before announcing. He briefly picked up the Hurricanes hat, but eventually grabbed the Clemson one to signal his future school.

Clemson fueling late run on the recruiting trail

The Tigers witnessed a brief drop off in recruiting after dominating the late 2010s decade. Swinney got blasted for refusing to adjust to the new era of the college football transfer portal and now NIL.

But he and Clemson are putting together an impressive summer run of recruiting wins.

Four-star Kharim Hughley surfaced as an early pivotal win for the Tigers' 2027 class. Choosing Clemson over Georgia and Florida on Thursday. But the reigning ACC champs have pulled off 2026 victories on the trail too.

Keshawn Stancil turned down Miami for the Tigers on June 28. Landing a four-star defender to boost the future trenches in Death Valley.

Dre Quinn rose as another June defensive addition for Swinney and the Tigers. He verbally pledged on June 19.

Stewart is the 21st member of the '26 class. Clemson ranks No. 11 overall per 247Sports, and No. 10 by On3/Rivals. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is expected to bring closing speed and run-stuffing prowess for future Tigers teams.