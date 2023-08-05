Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson got into a heated altercation at training camp. The altercation came after Jackson hit Claypool going out of bounds on a pass play.

Both Jackson and Claypool continued to gripe at each other following 11-on-11 drills, causing Bears general manager Ryan Poles to intervene.

The scene occurred during Saturday's practice. “Jackson hit Claypool as he went out of bounds. at practice Claypool, unhappy with the hit, grabbed Jackson by the helmet — Jackson’s helmet came off and was thrown to the ground. Ryan Poles then stepped between the two to break it up,” per Dov Kleiman.

Neither Claypool or Jackson have commented on the incident yet.

This is far from the only training camp fight that has broken out across the NFL. With the heat and long practices, it's easy for tension to emerge between players in the competitive environment. Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce made headlines when he punched Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane during practice. Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin snapped at teammate Benjamin St. Juste for standing over tight end Cole Turner after breaking up the pass.

While this doesn't excuse any fights or altercations, they are an annual part of training camp. The Bears will be displeased after expecting more maturity from Claypool, who has faced questions about his motivation and work ethic.

Chase Claypool is entering his first full season with the Bears after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him midway through the 2022 season. He still has a lot to prove after only putting up 140 yards in seven games with the Bears last season. However, grabbing the helmet of veteran and former All-Pro Eddie Jackson is certainly not showing any signs of maturity the Bears want to see. Claypool will have to step up his poise if he wants to be taken more seriously on the field.