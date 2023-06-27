Offseason drama is unavoidable for the North American sports leagues and the NFL is not exempt. A lot of players are disgruntled after an unexpectedly bad season. Fans are stressed due to the fear of their teams falling apart. All while the players are off having a good time before training camps. This is exactly what happened with Chicago Bears' Chase Claypool modeling in Paris.

Chase Claypool recently modeling in Paris, France 👀 (🎩 @_MLFootball) pic.twitter.com/LPq5eoLYUD — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) June 26, 2023

Talk and rumors have been going around that Chase Claypool is not very happy with the Chicago Bears. Some speculations have also suggested that he is not very self-motivated.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His modeling stint in Paris could be a way for him to de-stress and alleviate his worries away from Paris. He posted his outfits during his run in Paris on Instagram. The Chicago Bears have found themselves an elite fashion connoisseur.

On the football side of things, Chase Claypool still has a terrific upside that fans should be ecstatic for. He saw the field 15 times in the 2022-23 season and had a serviceable performance. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver had 451 receiving yards on a 9.8 AVG. He also ran away with 59 rushing yards which still makes him a decent route runner. A 6.6 yards per catch average per game may not be what most teams like the Bears desire but he has room to grow.

There is no need to worry about the antics of Chase Claypool off the field. Players just need to relax sometimes. It just so happens that the Chicago Bears wide receiver does it through modeling.