After the Chicago Bears traded a second-round pick for him, Chase Claypool did not live up to expectations in his first year with the team. His fan approval rating hasn't been too high heading into Year 2. However, Claypool has heard all the talk and is ready to prove why the haters are all talk.

Claypool's motivation levels have come into question. After a down year, many fans and pundits have doubted the wide receiver's work ethic and passion for the game. However, when responding to a fan, Claypool showed a side of him the media doesn't often see.

Unfortunately it doesn’t fit the narrative. It was a privilege to teach these kids the game of football and watch their love for the sport grow. Thank you to the @ChicagoBears and the @NFL for making this happen 💙🧡 Can’t wait for next year! https://t.co/Toh5gWNdKI — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) June 30, 2023

Claypool will have a lot to prove in his second year. He's a player the front office has now tied themselves too. The fans are expecting the WR to be a difference maker. But beyond his skill on the field, Claypool wanted to show that he truly cares about the game of football.

Upon arrival to Chicago, Claypool appeared in seven games, starting three. He caught a disheartening 14 receptions for 140 scoreless yards. His poor year has turned him into a scapegoat of sorts with many Chicago fans already turning on him after losing valuable draft capital.

But Chase Claypool will now have an opportunity to turn things our. With Chicago bringing in DJ Moore and revamping their offense, the Bears passing attack should be more diverse. Claypool should have more opportunity to make plays down the field.

Year 1 might not have gone how Claypool had hoped. But Year 2 will allow Claypool to prove why no one should question his work ethic and heart.