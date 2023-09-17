The Chicago Bears travel on the road for the first time to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it will be with the aid of starting WR Chase Claypool. There was speculation that he would not play after a miserable Week 1 showing, but Claypool is active and good to go, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The receiver will have to prove a lot of doubters wrong, after footage was released following the Packers loss of him missing key blocks on three or more occasions. His lack of stalk blocks led to the swing pass ball carrier getting knocked for a loss of yards on the play.

In order to correct his effort level, Claypool was out early warming up on the field at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday morning. This after he apologized to teammates, head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for his Week 1 effort, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via PFT). He caught a whopping zero passes in the first game, after only getting targeted twice. Fans commented that it didn't seem like he wanted to be there, as the Bears were bowled over by their rival.

Chase Claypool is one of the first Bears players out on the field this morning. pic.twitter.com/zTnPVpNQqE — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 17, 2023

The Bears were initially slim favorites over the Bucs on Saturday, but have moved to underdog status following Week 1 results. Chicago was blown out at home at the hands of their fierce rival, the Green Bay Packers. On the other side, the Bucs outlasted the Minnesota Vikings on the road in a surprising upset to begin the Baker Mayfield era.

Claypool will have to help the Bears get going on Sunday as a 2-point road dog, and step up his blocking effort that was much maligned after the opening contest. If the struggles continue, he could find himself inactive in the future or perhaps even traded.