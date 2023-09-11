There was a lot of hype surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into their Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and well, it didn't take long for that hype to fizzle out. A disappointing 38-20 loss to the Packers was an all-too-familiar result for the Bears, and many folks, including NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, were extremely upset with what they saw from the team in their season opener.

Brandt is known to be a fan of the Bears, and was extremely critical of them after their demoralizing loss to the Packers. Brandt lit into Justin Fields and Chicago's entire offense, and he seemingly called out Chase Claypool after he was held without a catch in this game for not trying, hinting that his time with the team could be coming to an end soon.

Thoughts on the Chicago Bears…. pic.twitter.com/5epfG7l5kK — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 11, 2023

Brandt may not be talking about Claypool, but it'd be tough to argue against the notion that he is. Claypool struggled immediately after Chicago traded for him last season, and the hope was that the addition of D.J. Moore would help open things up for him. Instead, Claypool was virtually invisible for the entire afternoon.

Claypool isn't solely to blame for this loss as Brandt notes, but it's clear that the hype surrounding the Bears was never really close to being realized. It's not a great sign that the wheels may already be falling off just one game into the season for Chicago, and Brandt is right in suggesting that the team needs to get their act together, and fast, in order to save things from completely falling apart already.