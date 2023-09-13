Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool has been called out for his lack of effort in his week 1 performance. During the Bears 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Claypool had zero receptions. Aside from being shut out on the stats page, Claypool showed little effort getting open or blocking for his teammates.

Ahead of the Bears week two game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Matt Eberflus has to make a decision on whether or not to bench Claypool in favor of other receivers on the roster, like Equanimeous St. Brown.

When asked if Equanimeous St. Brown will replace Chase Claypool in the week 2 lineup, Eberflus responded, “We’re looking at all possibilities right now. I’m not going to talk about who’s going to be up or down for the game for obvious reasons. We’re looking at all things to make our team better,” via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Though Eberflus would not give a clear answer, it does say a lot that he isn't sold on Claypool. The Bears traded for Chase Claypool last year in exchange for a second-round pick. Since the trade, Claypool has disappointed for Chicago. In seven games last season, Claypool only put up 14 receptions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. That's not exactly what the Bears traded for.

Claypool has also notably received criticism on social media from NFL Network's Kyle Brandt after videos circulated of Claypool showing little to no hustle. If his play and effort doesn't turn around soon, don't expect him to stay on the field much longer.