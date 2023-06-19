Chase Claypool, the talented third-year receiver for the Chicago Bears, has arrived at Halas Hall for the offseason program with renewed positivity and focus after an injury-riddled first year.

Despite a truncated first season with the Bears due to injuries and a lack of chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields, Claypool is determined to make a significant impact this year, especially with the team's new acquisitions from the draft.

According to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Claypool's comfort level within the organization has improved, including his relationship with Fields.

“I think comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday when asked where he sees a difference in Claypool. “And then, most importantly, Justin. I think that relationship is always the most important — the quarterback/receiver relationship. I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving. Because we demand a lot of that position, as we’ve talked about here plenty of times. That’s a big part of what we do with that role. It’s been good to see him be able to take a step there.”

Critics have questioned the Bears' decision to trade a second-round pick for Claypool, as his production after joining the team midseason was underwhelming. However, the Bears' coaching staff remains optimistic about Claypool's potential, especially with a full offseason of preparation and a more defined role in the offense, thanks to the arrival of DJ Moore.

Claypool understands that this season is crucial for his future in the NFL. His success with the Bears will determine whether he can secure a lucrative contract in the future. Conversely, a subpar season could hinder his career progression and force him to accept a lower-value contract.