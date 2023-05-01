Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears hit the 2023 NFL Draft lottery by earning the No. 1 overall pick. From there, the Bears traded down twice before adding numerous prospects to their ongoing rebuild.

Chicago dealt the No. 1 pick to the Charlotte Panthers to move to No. 9. During the NFL Draft, the Bears traded back one spot to No. 10 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Poles and company focused on adding as much draft capital as possible.

With all their trades, the Bears made ten overall selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. They’re hoping most, if not all of them will eventually become major difference makers in Chicago. Coming off of a 3-14 season, the Bears knew they needed a major influx in talent.

Their draft capital allowed Chicago to address numerous areas of their roster. Here we’ll grade every pick the Bears made in the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 9 – OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

Grade: A

Arguably the Bears biggest need was their offensive line. Justin Fields was sacked 55 times in 2022. Darnell Wright should immediately help solidify Chicago’s offensive line.

Wright appeared in 47 games during his time with Tennessee, starting 42. He was named First-team All-SEC in 2022. Wright, who stands 6’6″, 335 lbs, was a force at tackle for the Volunteers. He gives Fields a player he can trust blocking for him.

Round 2, Pick 53 – DL Gervon Dexter (Florida)

Grade: B

Alongside their offensive line woes, Chicago had one of the worst defenses in the league this past season. The Bears ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game. Their run defense was atrocious, ranking 31st by allowing 157.3 YPG.

Dexter will be tasked with plugging Chicago’s defensive line hole. He appeared in 36 games for the Gators, racking up 125 tackles, 10.5 for a loss and five sacks. Dexter’s experience could have him play an immediate role. But his lack of pass-rush stats causes some worry.

Round 2, Pick 56 – CB Tyrique Stevenson (Miami)

Grade: B+

The Bears weren’t as bad in the pass game, but they still knew they needed some upgrades. Chicago ranked 17th in pass defense, allowing 218.6 yards per game. Tyrique Stevenson’s 6’0″, 214 lb frame should add some extra firepower in the secondary.

Stevenson appeared in 41 games in his college career, playing for Georgia before Miami. He made 115 tackles, 21 passes defended and three interceptions. Stevenson should form an impressive trio with Jaylen Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Round 3, Pick 64 – DL Zacch Pickens (South Carolina)

Grade: C+

After taking Dexter, the Bears doubled up on defensive line with Zacch Pickens. Clearly Chicago saw a major need in the trenches. Pickens should help make the DL more formidable.

He appeared in 43 games during his four years with South Carolina. Pickens racked up 131 tackles with 7.5 sacks. The DL certainly has potential. But like Dexter, his lack of production holds him back for now.

Round 4, Pick 115 – RB Roschon Johnson (Texas)

Grade: A

Chicago lost running back David Montgomery to the Detroit Lions this offseason. While Johnson won’t be a 1-for-1 replacement, his pass-catching chops should help the Bears for years to come.

Johnson played second fiddle to his brother Bijan Johnson while at Texas. However, over his four years, the newest Bears RB caught 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Whoever ends up as Chicago’s lead RB, Johnson offers a potent punch alongside him through the air.

Round 4, Pick 113- WR Tyler Scott (Cincinnati)

Grade: B+

The Bears landed DJ Moore in their trade with the Panthers. They had Chase Claypool from a previous trade and Darnell Mooney still on the roster. Still, Tyler Scott will have a shot to carve a role in Fields’ offense.

Scott spent three years at Cincinnati, appearing in 30 games. He caught 87 passes for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns. The former Bearcat may struggle for targets early. But he’s a dynamic receiver to get this late in the draft.

Round 5, Pick 148 – LB Noah Sewell (Oregon)

Grade: B

Linebacker was another position the Bears focused on this offseason, bringing in Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. Still, Noah Sewell was impressive while at Oregon and gives Chicago a fierce tackler at LB.

Sewell appeared in 33 games at Oregon, making 218 tackles – 20.5 for a loss – 7.5 sacks and two interceptions. Sewell’s production dropped a bit in 2022. He will be blocked for playing time in Chicago. However, he’s a solid long-term investment for the Bears

Round 5, Pick 165 – CB Terell Smith (Minnesota)

Grade: B-

Like defensive line, the Bears doubled up at cornerback. Smith provides similar intangibles to Stevenson, standing 6’1″, 215 lbs. The Bears are certainly getting bigger in the secondary.

Smith spent five years at Minnesota, making 37 appearances. He made 109 tackles, 16 pass breakups and four interceptions. Smith certainly has room for improvement. Like Sewell, he seems like a long-term play.

Round 7, Pick 218 – DL Travis Bell (Kennesaw State)

Grade: C

A third defensive lineman for Chicago. Travis Bell has been impressive. The Bears are counting on him to make the jump from FCS Kennesaw State to the NFL.

Bell does have plenty of experience, appearing in 54 games. He made 124 tackles, 24.5 for a loss, and 11 sacks. Bell certainly has potential. But he will have to adapt to a new level of play with the Bears.

Round 7, Pick 258 – S Kendall Williamson (Stanford)

Grade: C

This late in the NFL Draft, Chicago is hoping one of their late-round dart throws hit. Kendall Williamson will give the Bears a different look in the back end of their secondary.

Williamson appeared in 44 games with the Cardinal, making 213 tackles, 13 passes defended and 1.5 sacks. The Bears found a diamond in the rough when they took Jaquan Brisker last season. Chicago will hope Williamson provides more late-round value.