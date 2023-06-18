The Chicago Bears are hoping that quarterback Justin Fields can develop into a franchise quarterback for the team in the 2023 season, and early reviews from Fields' spring practices with the Bears should excite the team and fanbase.

“The people I've spoken to out of Chicago say that Justin Fields is ‘slingin' it' this offseason and that he's had a nice command of the Bears offense,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said, according to Daniel Greenberg. “He's changing plays at the line of scrimmage and feels good about taking ownership of things.”

The Bears made some big moves this season. They traded out of the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft with the Carolina Panthers, stockpiling other picks to fill out their roster. They selected Darnell Wright in the first round, who is a tackle who should help protect Justin Fields. The Bears also received wide receiver DJ Moore in the trade with the Panthers, who could be a bonafide No. 1 receiver for Fields.

The addition of DJ Moore is huge, but the report from Fowler is even more encouraging for the Bears and their fans. If Fields is in command of the offense, and feels comfortable operating it, the Bears could take a big leap into contention this season. The NFC North is up for grabs. The Detroit Lions are expected to be good, and the Minnesota Vikings had a good season in 2022, but many question how sustainable that was. Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Green Bay Packers, so a new team is trying to take over the NFC North.