The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears made a stunning Chase Claypool trade on Friday as the Dolphins added the embattled wide receiver for a late-round 2025 pick swap. This comes less than a year after the Bears gave up a second-round pick to get Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the horrific ROI, Bears fans couldn’t be happier to see Claypool go, and they quickly took to social media to celebrate after the deal.

The celebration of the Chase Claypool trade started immediately, and the memes and comments from Bears fans who are happy the WR is now gone are hilarious.

Bears fan and Windy City Gridiron analyst Jacob Infante tweeted a picture of Jessie from Toy Story doing The Griddy in the end zone, while also praising Bears general manager Ryan Poles, writing, “Past #Bears GMs wouldn’t be willing to swallow their pride and move on from a bad move. This is the sign of someone who doesn’t like ego affect his decisions.”

Chase Claypool gone from my football team pic.twitter.com/O22uJN52Nf — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 6, 2023

Another Bears fan tweeted “still can’t believe we actually got something for Chase Claypool lol” with a picture of Poles in a chef’s hat.

still can’t believe we actually got something for Chase Claypool lol #DaBears pic.twitter.com/0bq6ypcxlq — BEN THEE 🅿️OETRY GOD (VOL. 3️⃣ OUT NOW) (@theepoetrygod) October 6, 2023

Bears fan and CHGO Sport GM Jake Flannigan even posted a video with the sarcastic caption, “WATCH EVERY CHASE CLAYPOOL BEARS TD,” with a video of the single score he made for the team in Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

WATCH EVERY CHASE CLAYPOOL BEARS TD pic.twitter.com/3me00AiQ7a — Jake Flannigan 🐻⬇️ (@JakeFlannigan) October 6, 2023

The main takeaway here is that even though Chicago only moved from a seventh-round pick in 2025 to a sixth-round pick, getting rid of Claypool was addition by subtraction after 10 games, 18 catches, 181 yards, one touchdown, and not a single win with Claypool on the active roster.