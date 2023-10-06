The Miami Dolphins swooped in and made a shocking Chase Claypool trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday ahead of Week 5, making the team's already dangerous wide receiver corps even deeper.

“The #Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday morning. “This ends a prolonged drama and gives Claypool a fresh start. They have tried to trade him since last week after he was a healthy scratch. Now, everyone moves on.”

The Athletic's Dianna Russini is reporting the Bears will receive a 2025 6th from the Dolphins for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago.

The Bears traded the Steelers a second-round pick last season on November 1 for Claypool, meaning he spent less than a calendar year with the NFC North franchise. The WR played in 10 games for Chicago, the team went 0-10 in those games, and Claypool posted 18 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown while a member of the team.

Reports emerged this week that the Bears desperately wanted to trade Claypool, whose lack of effort this season was obvious while watching Chicago games. NFL insider Peter King reported there was little to no market for a Chase Claypool trade, which is how the Dolphins got him for a 6th/7th-round pick swap.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 25-year-old WR joins a Dolphins WR room that features one of (if not) the best receiver duo in the game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Claypool showed flashes of incredible NFL talent as a rookie in 2020, catching 62 balls for 873 yards with nine touchdowns. However, his production has dropped every season since, and both the Pittsburgh Steelers and now the Bears have become fed-up with the polarizing pass-catcher and traded him away.

The Dolphins take on the New York Giants at home in Week 5, and there is no word yet as to whether Claypool will suit up for the team on Sunday.